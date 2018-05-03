Mentors mark 17th year helping kids

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Dependable, sweet, pretty, smart, generous, honest, inspiring, caring, thoughtful and challenging.

Those are just a few of the many words Pulaski Elementary students use to describe a group of volunteers who mentor them under the school’s Connections program. Connections, which started at Claremont Elementary as the Host Program, is in its 17th year.

Connections Director Christine Bailey says about 20 volunteers continue to mentor at PES each year. Mentors meet with assigned students on a weekly basis to help them with schoolwork, play educational games or serve as a sounding board for issues the child may wish to discuss.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 3, 2018.

Comments

comments