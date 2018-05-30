Memorial Day ceremony held at SWVAVC

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Members of the Pulaski County High School Golden Cougar Marching Band played patriotic tunes, the flags of each branch of service waved in the breeze and small American flags fluttered as a large crowd gathered at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin Monday to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of our country.

After a welcome by Ben Crawford, Committee Chair and past Ruritan National CEO, and an invocation by Chaplain James Tolliver of DAV Chapter 20 of Christiansburg, the Colors were posted and a 21 Gun Salute presented.

Aaron Kirby of BSA Troop 249 led the assembled in the Pledge of Allegiance. Carter Edmundson and Brandy Baxter of Wythe County Public Schools then led the group in the singing of America the Beautiful.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 30, 2018.

Comments

comments