ROCKY MOUNT, Va. — Our beloved mother, Mary Bob Spangler, of Rocky Mount, Va., entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Sunday, April 29, 2018.

She was 80 years loved and grew up in Radford, Va., then moved with her husband, Bobby Spangler to Dublin, Va., where together they lovingly raised three children, Pam Flint (Rob Flint), Terry Spangler, who preceded her death, and Tina Routt (Paul Routt). She was the proud grandmother of six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brothers, Guy Wirt (Judy Wirt), Marshall Wirt (Janet Wirt) and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her son, Terry, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Spangler; parents, Howard and Mary Moss Wirt.

Mary Bob had a passion and love for life and “Mary Bob’s kids.”

A celebration of Mary Bob’s life is Thursday, May 3, 6 p.m., at Dublin United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Robert H. Flint Jr. officiating. The family is receiving friends 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions are made to the church she faithfully attended and served, Dublin United Methodist Church.

