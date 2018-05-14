‘Marketplace’ opens Tuesday with over 20 vendors

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Instead of going home and cooking dinner after work Tuesday, head down to Pulaski’s Historic Train Station to eat, buy fresh meats, produce and homemade crafts, and enjoy music with friends.

The Marketplace, Pulaski’s farmer’s market, opens for its 2018 season Tuesday at the train station, 20 S. Washington Ave. Over 20 local vendors have signed up to offer their wares during the 4-8 p.m. event.

There will be fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, farm fresh meats and eggs, prepared foods, craft beer and wine, a variety of handmade crafts, live music by Whiskers & Scruff (Bob Piscura and John Danyi), and a chef showcase.

This week’s nonprofit spotlight is on Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, and the featured chef is Chef Chad with ‘Brunch at the Merc’ at Draper Mercantile.

The Marketplace is held 4-8 p.m. every Tuesday through Aug. 28.

The first Thursday of each month features a chef showcase. The two middle Tuesdays focus on the vendors, but will also incorporate other events such as veteran celebrations, a healthcare night and a back-to-school celebration. The fourth Tuesday features a food truck and live entertainment.

