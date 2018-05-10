Man guilty in drug death of teen

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD — A 28-year-old Stuart man will serve five years in prison for homicide in the 2016 “drug-related” death of a Radford teen.

Griffith Coy Goodyear pleaded guilty under a plea agreement to one count of homicide and two counts of selling a Schedule III drug (Suboxone).

Goodyear was indicted in December 2016 in the death of Shakeem Dangelo James, 19, of Radford. James was found dead in his residence Feb. 27 of that year.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 10, 2018.

Comments

comments