Local Somalia vet to speak at Volvo

Staff Report

Many of you are familiar with the Academy Award winning movie Black Hawk Down, but many people don’t know or have forgotten why our troops were in Somalia.

Years of drought had led to widespread starvation throughout that portion of Africa. Those familiar with the devastation in Somalia remember the nightly news scenes depicted by multiple news outlets of starving and disease inflicted children. Ten percent of all children under five would end up dying.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 17, 2018.

Comments

comments