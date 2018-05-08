Living History on the Wilderness Road

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Wilderness Road Museum in Newbern hosted a living history event over the weekend featuring civil war era reenactors from New River Rifles and the Giles Light Artillery.

Chris Sheppard is the president of New River Rifles. “We’re doing a living history for the Battle of Cloyd’s Mountain, which is leading up to the 155th anniversary next year. We’re trying to draw more attention to the battle that took place.”

Many of the individuals portraying civil war era soldiers actually had ancestors in the battle, which saw the Union Army cross Cloyd’s Mountain in 1864 and eventually burn the Dublin train station to the ground.

