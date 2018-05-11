Live theatre continues this weekend

Is all fair in love? It is if you are an audience member for the New River Regional Theatre’s premier production of Murder at the Howard Johnson’s. Last weekend’s performances featured full houses and laughs-a-plenty at the Pulaski Theatre. Remaining shows are Friday, May 11, and Saturday, May 12, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 13, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25. Pictured here are (from left) Paul Glodfelter, Robin Brooke (founder of the New River Regional Theater) and Paul Gregory Nelson.

May 11, 2018.

