Lions Club continues to help the hurting

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Last month the Dublin Lion’s Club, whose motto is ‘We Serve,’ decided to do another good deed by raising money for Logan Smith, a local man who was left paralyzed from an auto accident.

Smith was returning home from New River Community College when he ran his automobile off the Bagging Plant Road in a heavy rainstorm. The wreck initially left Logan paralyzed from the neck down but multiple rehabilitation sessions have allowed the young man to regain some use of his upper body.

It was Logan Smith’s desire to continue rehabilitation so that one day he might be able to walk again, but such specialized therapy is not free and Logan and his family would be unable to pay for the treatment without help.

Written by: Editor on May 21, 2018.

