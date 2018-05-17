LewisGale Hospital Pulaski organizes event to honor volunteers

In honor of the recent National Volunteer Week, LewisGale Hospital Pulaski held a volunteer appreciation luncheon to recognize its 40 active volunteers and chaplains. Over the last year, the group has donated more than 8,000 hours of service to the hospital.

To celebrate the occasion, patches, pins or certificates were presented to volunteers who had achieved significant milestones, such as five years of service or 500 volunteer hours. Special recognition was given to June Quesenberry for 38 years of volunteer service and Brenda Schnell for 34 years.

Sean Pressman, CEO of LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, offered a personal expression of thanks to each attendee. “Our volunteers share the most precious resource around – their time. Each of them bring so much to the hospital, whether it be their skills, compassion or friendship. They’ve chosen to make a difference with their time, and I am so appreciative of that,” Pressman said.

