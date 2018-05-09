Levine elected to LGHP Board of Trustees

LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski Board of Trustees recently elected New River Resource Authority Executive Director Joseph (Joe) R. Levine as its newest member.

Levine has served as director of NRRA in Dublin since 2003. He has over 26 years of experience in engineering consulting, management, public works and solid waste; and has worked for state government, local government, regional authority, and engineering consultants.

He received a bachelor’s degree in civil/environmental engineering from Virginia Military Institute (VMI) and is a licensed professional engineer and Class II facility operator. He serves as a board member of Virginia Waste Management Facility Operators and Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.

May 9, 2018

