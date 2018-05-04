Letty Danielle Mabe

Letty Danielle Mabe, age 4, of Dublin, Va., passed away Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Born Nov. 6, 2013, in Radford, Va., she is the daughter of James Mason Mabe III and Cassandra Lynn Mabe.

Letty was a bacon and bologna lover that was full of love and life. She loved God, the farm, and horses. She spoke to everyone and left you with a smile on your face. She will always be in our hearts and greatly missed.

She is survived by father and mother, James Mason Mabe III and Cassandra Lynn Mabe; sisters, Kay-Lynn Jade Mabe and Jasmine Renai Mabe; paternal grandparents, James Mason Mabe Jr. and Teresa Mabe of Dublin, Va.; paternal great-grandparents, Jerry and Doris Jones of Max Meadows, Va.; maternal grandparents, Terry and Galen Woodward of Massachusetts; maternal great-grandmother, Laura Brouillard; uncle, Jeremiah Travis Mabe of Utah; aunt, Crystal Gilbert, and uncle, Mark Gilbert; many, many special cousins and friends, and special friend, Bill Stewart.

Funeral services are Saturday, May 5, 11 a.m., at Newbern Church of God, with Pastor Clayton Quesenberry officiating. Interment follows at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va.

Visitation is Friday, 5-8 p.m., at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

