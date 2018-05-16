Letters from Radford’s past to appear on “Antiques Roadshow”

Everyone dreams of making it to the PBS “Antiques Roadshow” and appearing on a televised segment. For Sue Bell, descendant of the City of Radford’s Gen. Gabriel C. and Nannie Radford Wharton, this dream became a reality. Her segment will be televised Monday, May 21, at 8 p.m. on local affiliate Blue Ridge PBS in Roanoke.

Bell, who is from Massachusetts, will share three letters that illustrate intriguing aspects from the history of the United States in the mid-1800s. They also reveal details about the life of her great-great-grandfather, a Civil War general who lived in Radford from 1865 until his death in 1906. Considered one of Southwest Virginia’s leading entrepreneurs in the late 19th Century, Wharton was also a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, where he sponsored legislation to establish the land grant institution at Blacksburg, now Virginia Tech.

