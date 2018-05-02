Lake Ness Monster come to Claytor

By WILLIAM PAINE

On Saturday, under sunny skies and temperatures in the high sixties, nearly 250 race ready individuals, including three teammates from The Southwest Times, competed in the Claytor Lake Ness Monster obstacle course challenge. This is the fifth year in a row that Triadventure, out of Blacksburg, has sponsored this type of contest at Claytor Lake State Park.

Ann Jones was the race organizer and founder of Triadventure, “The race just keeps getting more popular every year, last year we had just over 200 participants. Of course, it was a beautiful day, I was in charge of the weather this year.” Jones said smiling.

Competitors involved in this year’s event began by running under a fence, then through a tire strewn field, to a rope climb, to a slippy-slide and then onward to a beach crawl, where participants had to scoot themselves through sand under a string canopy. Race participants came to these obstacles within the first half mile of the course, which wound for nearly five miles through the trails of Claytor Lake State Park.

