Lake ‘Friends’ holding major fundraiser

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Supporters have until Wednesday to get advance tickets for this weekend’s Spring Splash 2018 — Friends of Claytor Lake’s (FOCL) major fundraiser of the year.

The annual event serves to kick off the boating season at Claytor Lake and raises funds to support FOCL and its programs. Claytor Lake resident and nationally renowned artist P. Buckley Moss is once again a guest for the event.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 1, 2018.

Comments

comments