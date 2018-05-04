Lady Cougars spear Spartans in double header

By DAVID GRAVELY

The girls tennis team at Pulaski County High School has stepped up their game the past two seasons, and after two wins Wednesday over Salem, they now hold a record of eight wins and six losses for the season.

Recent bad weather has caused plenty of scheduling problems for the Lady Cougars, who have had a busy week playing four matches in three days.

Monday they hosted Cave Spring, a team that shutout the Lady Cougars in their first meeting, 9-0. This time the Lady Cougars were able to put up a better fight, falling 6-3.

The first seed doubles team of Madeleine Hyduke and Sydney Covey fell 6-0. The second seed team of Ella Hyduke and Breanna Lytton lost 2-6. The third seed team of Allyson Meek and Brooke Sutherland won their match 6-2.

In singles action Madeleine Hyduke lost 2-6 in the one seed match. Lytton won the second seed match 6-2. Meek lost the third seed match 2-6, Sydney Covey lost the fourth seed match 2-6 and Sutherland lost the five seed match 4-6. Ella Hyduke won the sixth seed match 6-3.

“We lost the Cave Spring match 3-6, but we showed a lot of improvement from our first matchup with them,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Brandon Lawson said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the way we competed against a really good team. Our goal is to continue improving each match. We want to go 1-0 each day.”

The Lady Cougars showed more of that improvement Tuesday, defeating Carroll County 5-1.

Madeleine Hyduke and Covey won the top seeded doubles match 8-5. Ella Hyduke and Lytton won the second seed match 8-3. Meek and Sutherland won the third seeded match 8-2.

In singles action, Madeleine Hyduke lost the one seed match 4-8. Lytton won 8-2 in the second seed match. Meek took the third seed match 8-3. Covey won the fourth seed match 8-3. Sutherland won the fifth seed match 8-1 and Ella Hyduke won the sixth seed match 8-3.

Wednesday was the big day, with a double header on tap against Salem. The Lady Cougars made the most of their opportunity, sweeping Salem in both matches 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles action the team of Madeleine Hyduke and Sydney Covey won both one seed matches by a score of 8-2. Ella Hyduke and Lytton won the two seed matches 9-7 and 8-1. Meek and Sutherland won the third seeded matches 8-1 and 8-2.

The attack continued in singles action. Madeleine Hyduke won the first one seed match 6-5, but the second match was not played. Covey won the second seed match in the first meeting 8-3. Sutherland took the first third seed singles match 8-0. Lytton won the second seed match in the second matchup by a score of 8-0. Sutherland won her singles matchup in the second match 7-1. Ella Hyduke wrapped up the day with an 8-5 win in the final singles match of the second set.

“I’ve been saying all year that this team has a fighting spirit in them, and they come out to play day in and day out,” Lawson said. “It continues to pay dividends for them. We’re 8-6 now with two matches left. We’re going to keep focusing on each match, one day at a time. This team is just plain special. It has been great to watch them develop and mature into the team they have become.”

The Lady Cougars are set to wrap up a busy week today with a home match against Patrick Henry. Tuesday they will travel to Hidden Valley for the regular season finale. All matches are set to begin at 4:30 p.m.

