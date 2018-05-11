Lady Cougars fall to Titans in softball

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Lady Cougar softball team recorded two hits and earned five walks Tuesday, but three Pulaski County errors were just enough to allow the Hidden Valley Titans to escape with a 3-0 win.

The loss drops the Lady Cougars to 3-13 on the season and could possibly mean that their final regular season game Wednesday at Cave Spring is the end of the road. The numbers are not final yet, but winning in their final two matchups can’t hurt their chances at a postseason bid.

Cheyenne Reed led the way at the plate for the Lady Cougars with one hit and one walk. Haley Jones recorded the other Pulaski County hit. Jordyn Linkous, Josie Brewer, Kaylee Akers and Kalyn Stoots each recorded a walk.

Brewer went the distance on the pitching rubber, giving up just four hits and three runs (none earned). She walked five batters but struck out 15. In the previous game against Salem, Brewer broke the season record for strikeouts which she had previously broken last season.

