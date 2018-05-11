Kid’s Fishing Day set for Saturday

By DAVID GRAVELY

Saturday is set to be another fantastic day for young people as the 2018 Pulaski County Kid’s Fishing Day takes place at the Boy Scouts of America Camp Powhatan in Hiwassee.

Each year a group of local volunteers join with the Boy Scouts, Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, and other local groups to bring to our area what is touted as possibly the largest event of its’ kind in the State of Virginia.

This marks the eighth year of the event, which is free and offers a wide variety of activities to enjoy.

The main event, of course, is the fishing. Over 1,500 trout have been stocked Camp Powhatan’s lake to ensure the youth have plenty opportunities to catch the big one.

The event is for children 15 years old and younger, and pre-registration is not required. Each child has a three-trout limit, and there will be cleaning stations on site to teach young fishers how to clean their catch.

Inflatable jumping toys, entertainment provided by Southern Nights Band and a free lunch provided by River of Life Church in Dublin also are provided. Plus, craft stations are set up around the lake.

As always, there are plenty of prizes to be won throughout the day. Participants receive a free t-shirt and four young fishers will win a Virginia Lifetime Fishing License. Top trout of the day receives a free skin mount of the catch.

Winner of an on-site raffle receives a .50-caliber Thompson Center Muzzleloader or $250 cash. The first ticket drawn gets to choose between the two, while the owner of the second ticket gets the remaining prize. There will also be drawings for other prizes throughout the day and at lunch.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. and most activities conclude at 2 p.m. Fishing continues throughout the day. For more information, visit the www.facebook.com/Kids-Fishing-Day-Pulaski-County-VA.

