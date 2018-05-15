Kid’s Fishing Day another huge success

By DAVID GRAVELY

and WILLIAM PAINE

editor@southwesttimes.com

Warm, sunny weather and over 1,500 stocked trout proved to be too much to miss for the largest turnout ever in the history of the Pulaski County Kid’s Fishing Day event at Camp Powhatan Saturday.

On top of the fishing, there were also more prizes awarded than ever before. The group presented 15 kayaks, eight Virginia Lifetime Fishing Licenses, 243 rod and reel combinations, a paddleboard, a Nestle tablet, an indoor basketball toy, a hunting trip with Wicked Stick Outdoors and many other prizes. There were 856 total prizes awarded at the end of the day. Lunch and snacks were provided by River of Life Church in Dublin. Popcorn, snow cones and cold drinks were available free all day. Donations and prizes are collected throughout the year to help keep the event free for all who attend. Also, any child who showed up to participate but didn’t have a fishing pole were given one to take home.

An estimated 700 children and a total count of over 1,400 people, the largest crowd in the history of the event, came out to try their luck. For the first time in the event history, school buses had to be used to bring people from the entrance of the campground.

