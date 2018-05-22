Junior Edward ‘JR’ Anderson

Junior Edward “JR” Anderson, age 91, of Pulaski, Va., died Friday, May 18, 2018 in Parma, Ohio.

Loving, country dancing father of Donna Kirk, Dana Riffle; deceased (Bill) and Carolyn Ockuly (Erich). Fun loving grandfather to Christopher Blyler, Jamie Gaddis, Jason Gaddis (Lee Ann) and Thomas Kirk (Tiffany). Humorous great-grandfather to Quentin Gaddis, Stacy Kirk, Tatum Kirk, Kadle Gaddis, Keagan Gaddis and Thomas Kirk Jr. Big brother to loving sister, Pauline Jones. Also survived by caring ex-wife, Pauline Anderson. Uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews who are just like him in many ways. Last, but not least thank you to all those dancing friends who helped him enjoy all of his 91 years. We are sure he’s dancing his way through the Pearly Gates!

Funeral services are Thursday, May 24, 2 p.m., at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment follows at 3 p.m. at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery. The family is receiving friends Wednesday, May 23, 6-8 p.m., at Seagle Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

