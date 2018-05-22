John Buchanan Carland

John Buchanan Carland passed away after a long illness May 14, 2018 in Dublin, Va. He was 67 years old.

John was born on Sept. 1, 1950, in Washington, D.C., to the late John E. and Katherine B. Carland. He is survived by two brothers, William Carland of Minnesota, Patrick Carland of Alaska, and nephew John Carland of Michigan.

John attended Yorktown High School in Arlington, Va. After he graduated from high school he moved to Blacksburg, Va., attended Virginia Tech and graduated in 1973 with a bachelors degree in political science. John worked for town of Blacksburg for about 20 years.

John was extremely well read, loved a good political debate and could be very convincing in his arguments. Before his passing, John accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He now resides with Him in Heaven. John was a true Irishman and will be greatly missed.

The Carland family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to the loving care that John received from his doctors and all of the staff and nurses from Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin, Va. John will be interred along side his parents at Westview Cemetery in Blacksburg, Va.

