James Dale ‘Brummy’ Brumagin

James Dale “Brummy” Brumagin, age 77, of Dublin, Va., passed early Sunday morning April 29, 2018, at the home of his oldest son.

Born Oct. 16, 1940, in Waterford, Pa., he was the son of the late Wallace Brumagin and Alda Grace Loop Brumagin. His brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Louise Brumagin, also preceded him in death.

James was active duty United States Navy for 21 years (1958-1979). Following his service to country he was an associate professor at NRCC for 25 years (1983-2008). He was a lay witness minister for the Methodist Church from 1995-2008.

He is survived by his sons, Dustin Marshall Brumagin and Shirley Vest Brumagin of Dublin, Va.; David Matthew Brumagin of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren, Amanda Grace Morgan, Jennifer “Jenna” Christian Brumagin, David Brumagin, Jr., Devyn Zane Brumagin; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Gracie, Eion, and sisters, Patty (Greg) Smith of Ohio and Linda (Chuck) Morgan of South Carolina.

The family is receiving friends 5-7 Thursday evening, May 3, at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va. Senior Chief Brumagin’s ashes will be buried at sea by the United States Navy, by his wishes.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to Disabled American Veterans (dav.org) and Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on May 1, 2018.

