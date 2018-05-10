Jacky Faye Hall Jackson

Jacky Faye Hall Jackson, age 73, of Barren Springs, Va., passed away Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

She was born April 30, 1945, in Pulaski, Va., daughter of the late Clarence T. Hall and Katy Thompson Hall, and was preceded in death by her brother, Harry Joe Hall; sisters, Elizabeth Ann Eanes, Bonnie Sue Byrd, Marie Hall and Doris Sexton.

Jacky loved crafting, sewing, working puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren. She attended Hillsville Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Survivors include her husband, Steven O. Jackson Jr. of the home; two daughters, Kathy and Tom Landreth of Barren Springs, Va., and Sue Ann and Wayne Burnett of Sylvatus, Va.; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, and sister, Iva Jean and Garland Tolbert of Dublin, Va.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday, May 11, at Reese Funeral Home, with the Rev. Michael Collins officiating. Interment follows in Thornspring Cemetery in Pulaski County, Va. The family is receiving friends Friday, noon until service time, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, Va. is serving the Jackson family.

