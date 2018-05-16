Hoke named new Economic Development Director for Radford

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD – The city of Radford has announced the hiring of Blair Hoke as their new Economic Development Director. She began her duties there effective May 14.

Hoke, a lifetime resident of the New River Valley, most recently served four years as the General Manager of the Pulaski Yankees at historic Calfee Park in the Town of Pulaski. She was instrumental in the success of the new franchise, helping develop strong community ties and a larger fan base.

For her efforts with the Yankees, Hoke was named the 2017 Appalachian League Executive of the Year, was a member of the Appalachian League Executive Committee, served as a board member for the Pulaski Tourism Committee and was active with many local Chamber of Commerce organizations. She was also selected as the 2016 Appalachian League Woman of the Year and received the Pulaski Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 16, 2018.

Comments

comments