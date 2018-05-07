Hiwassee Volunteer Fire Chief Donald ‘Quack’ Boyd

By WILLIAM PAINE

Donald Edward Boyd Jr. is the fire chief of the Hiawassee Volunteer Fire Department, but hardly anyone knows it. Ask anybody in Hiwassee and they’ll tell you the name of the Hiwassee Fire Chief is Quack.

Chief Boyd explained, “When I went to grade school, it started out as Donald Duck. As I got older, it went to Quack. My momma still calls me quack.”

Boyd, A.K.A. Quack, grew up in Pulaski County and joined the Hiwassee Volunteer Fire Department in 1980. He married his wife Sandra two years later. They have one 29-year-old son, Scott Boyd, who acts as Hiwassee’s assistant fire chief.

The morning that the Southwest Times came calling, Boyd claimed to be a little tired. The reason? The day before, he and a couple of his friends planted 13 rows of potatoes in 150-foot-long rows. Hard work, but they’ll share the potatoes come harvest time. By that time, Chief Boyd’s 39 Rhode Island Red chickens should be laying eggs, which will make for a fine breakfast one day at the Hiwassee Fire Station.

Boyd was first elected chief at Hiwassee V.F.D. by his fellow firemen in 2008. Today, there are 27 men and three women volunteer firefighters under Boyd at the Hiwassee station.

“Most anything that happens on this side of the river involves both Hiwassee and Snowville Volunteer Fire Departments,” said Boyd. This is due to the county’s duel response policy where both departments are called simultaneously in case of a fire or auto accident. If it’s a major event, Draper or Newbern Fire Departments will be called. On rare occasions, every fire station in the county is called in to assist. Such was the case when the Hoover Color paint plant in Hiwassee caught fire.

“Hoover Color was a rough one,” Boyd confided. “We got false alarms all the time. Their smoke detectors would go off. Their heat detectors would go off and there’s nothing wrong. So, it was about one in the morning and it goes off and I’m thinking, ‘it’s another one of those stupid false alarms at Hoovers.’ They got in the truck and then I heard them say, ‘County, send me everything you got. It’s through the roof.’”

“This thing was built way back, been in operation over 100 years and the floors were made from wood,” Chief Boyd continued. “I was in there hauling water for 15 hours straight. We sprayed 57 thousand gallons of water on that fire and 57 thousand went back in that river but it went back a different color. Because at that time, they had Crayola Crayons there. They used to make all the colors for Crayola. Well, they had a dye house and when all those colors mixed with water it changed the color of the water. There was green and pink and orange and everything going back in that river. But it’s supposed to be nontoxic, because kids can eat it. All the colors for every crayon they make, was made right here until they closed it out and went to Singapore or somewhere.”

The Hiwassee Volunteer Fire Department was first established in 1958 on the site of a one room school house. When Boyd joined the department in 1980, the station housed a ’65 Ford and ’70 Chevy pick-up, which were modified to hold 500-gallon water tanks. There was also a 1941 Dodge that was so slow as to be nearly unusable. Today at the Hiwassee station house there is a tanker truck which holds 1500 gallons of water, two pumper trucks which hold 1000 and 500 gallons of water, respectively, a brush truck that holds 400 gallons and a command vehicle, which is used for general purposes.

According to Chief Boyd the Hiwassee Volunteer Fire Department receives about 50 calls a year, which is amongst the least of any fire department in the county.

Boyd remarked on this. “It’s odd that we have all of these older houses that don’t have any fires and Dublin and Fairlawn and Newbern have all these new houses, and they’re the ones catching on fire.”

Boyd believes that this may be due, at least in part, to the idea that people living in these older homes on his side of the river are used to maintaining their wood stoves and fireplaces because that’s all many of them have ever known. As is the case with other fire stations across the county, on the whole, their call volume is up, even though the number of house fires is down.

“Most of our calls nowadays are wrecks and stuff we never used to run,” Boyd said. “When there’s a tree down, VDOT doesn’t come get that tree out of the road. We got to get that tree out of the road. They’ve added that to us. We also deal with a power line down or power line in a tree making sparks.”

No doubt there are lots of runs to make throughout the year, but at 30 volunteer firefighters, Hiwassee has a relatively large number of firefighters for a sparsely populated area.

“Yeah, and every other volunteer fire department will tell you the same thing. We got a bunch but we can’t depend on them,” said Boyd. “Most people work dayshift. That’s just a fact. The majority of our house fires are in the evening and night but we have a lot of wrecks during the day and I don’t have any help. In the daytime I might get three, maybe four. In the evening time I’ll get more because they’re off from work. I don’t expect the guys to answer every call. They can’t. You got a family. You got a life at home. I say ‘Look. Do what you can. Help when you can.’ I’ve said your family and your job comes first. This comes after that. You can’t put this in front of everything. Of course, I have over my whole life. I’ve done this for so long…this is my love. I just love doing it.”

Through the years, Boyd has worked a variety of jobs, from welding truck cabs at Volvo, to delivering ‘tater chips,’ to making yarn at Jefferson Mills. Quack, A.K.A. Boyd, actually quit his job at the Jefferson Mills plant because the foreman refused to allow him to wear shorts in the 120-degree factory heat.

“Us fat guys don’t like the hot weather,” Boyd explained.

Through it all, Boyd has remained steady in his commitment to being a volunteer fire fighter.

“I don’t guess everybody can be one,” Boyd said. “You got to have it in your blood. You just got to want to do it. I guess my best part is when somebody thanks you for what you done…instead of cussing you. I’ve been cussed because we didn’t get there fast enough. The best part is, knowing you’ve saved something for somebody, if you can save it. Life especially. That’s the main thing.”

