Handbell Choir holding spring concert Sunday

Memorial Baptist Church Handbell Choir, under the direction of Lynn Loftus, presents its spring concert Sunday, 3 p.m., at the church, 995 Peppers Ferry Road, Pulaski.

The concert features five octaves of handbells played by 14 ringers. Several guest musicians will accompany the handbells.

This concert features a variety of music ranging from G.F. Telemann’s “Glorioso” to contemporary songs of faith such as “This Amazing Grace,” ”Great is the Lord,” and “10,000 Reasons.” Listeners will be treated to beautiful arrangements of “America the Beautiful,” “Shenandoah,” and “Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho.”

This program is sure to please music lovers’ ears.

Admission is free and open to the public. A free-will offering is received to support the ongoing efforts of the local handbell chorus.

For more information, contact Memorial Baptist Church at 980-4731 or Terrie Sternberg at 980-3624.

