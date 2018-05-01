Hales honored with philanthropy award

Pulaski County residents Eddie and Kathy Hale are recipients of a 13th Annual Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy. They were nominated by New River Community College.

More than two-dozen individuals, families, and businesses from around Virginia earned the award, recently presented at a Richmond luncheon ceremony hosted by Virginia Foundation for Community College Education (VFCCE).

The event honors leading philanthropists from each of Virginia’s 23 community colleges, as well as the statewide foundation. These philanthropy leaders have contributed a combined total of $6 million to Virginia’s community colleges.

“Kathy and Eddie Hale have made significant contributions to New River Community College since the mid-80s. They established the Martin’s Pharmacy Scholarship and were instrumental in funding the Bill Hale Memorial Scholarship, as well as their most recent scholarship in honor of Dr. Charlie White, among others,” said Dr. Pat Huber, NRCC president. “They have also provided support for Great Expectations, Student Success and other college needs.

“Eddie has served on NRCC’s Foundation board for two different terms. In addition to that role, he is especially proud of being a graduate of NRCC. And we at NRCC are very proud to know Kathy and Eddie as our friends.”

Keynote speaker Paul Koonce, executive vice president and president and chief executive officer with the Power Generation Group, Dominion Energy, called the community college system “one of Virginia’s greatest inventions.” He borrowed a passage from a 1903 Teddy Roosevelt speech to underscore the invaluable connection between higher education and opportunity.

“’Far and away, the best prize that life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing. Our purpose (as donors) is to make sure that prize – meaningful work – the best prize that life offers, remains within reach of every Virginian.’”

