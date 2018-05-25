Groups placing flags on veteran graves

Staff Report

Each year members of Pulaski’s American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts head to cemeteries throughout the county to mark veteran graves with American flags for the Memorial Day holiday.

The goal is to make sure every veteran is recognized with a flag, but it’s a monumental task and sometimes graves are missed. If there is an oversight, both posts remind veteran families they can stop by either post on Memorial Day, Monday, May 28, to receive a flag to place on their loved one’s graves.

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the Southwest Virginia Cemetery, located on Bagging Plant Road in Dublin, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

A wreath laying ceremony is also being held at 1 p.m. Memorial Day at the American Legion Post 7 marker. The public is invited to attend.

The post, on North Washington Avenue in Pulaski, is hosting a meal 6-8 p.m. for post members and their families.

