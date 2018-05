Goshen UMC holding May Meeting

Goshun United Methodist Church on Spur Branch Road, is holding its May Meeting Wednesday, May 23, through Saturday, May 26, 7 p.m.

Evangelist is the Rev. Derek Cowan. There will be special singing nightly.

Sunday, May 27, church service begins at 11 a.m. Lunch follows.

