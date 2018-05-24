Golf club holding tourney

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Thorn Spring Open will occur this weekend at Pulaski County’s historic Thorn Spring Golf Club off Route 11. The competition will take place over two days and will be divided into three separate categories: Championship Division, Open Division and Senior Division.

The winner of the Championship Division will receive $750. Open and Senior Division flight winners will receive $350. Participants who are 65 and older are eligible to register in the Senior Division but may also enter as an Open Division participant.

