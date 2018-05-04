Giles man indicted for carnal knowledge

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A 23-year-old Pearisburg man is facing multiple charges of carnal knowledge in Pulaski County, according to indictments unsealed this week.

Court and New River Valley Regional Jail records show Tyler Adam Sipe was indicted April 9 on 11 counts of carnal knowledge of a 13- to 14-year-old. The offenses allegedly occurred between July 2016 and June 2017.

Indictments are findings that enough evidence exists to hold a trial. They are not findings of guilt.

Pulaski County indictments are sealed for a couple of weeks following grand jury sessions to allow authorities an opportunity to make arrests before they are made public.

Carnal knowledge is a Class 4 felony, carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine per offense.

Sipe also is being held on similar charges in Giles County, where he pleaded guilty in February to two counts of carnal knowledge and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor. Those incidents occurred in July 2017.

According to Giles County Circuit Court records, Sipe was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with seven years suspended, on each of two convictions. He received five years suspended on the other two convictions. It is unclear whether the Giles sentences run consecutively, for a total of six years to serve, or concurrently, for a total of three years.

Sipe is being held without bond at the regional jail.

Other indictments returned during the April term were:

