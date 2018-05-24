George William ‘Buddy’ Sadler

George William “Buddy” Sadler passed away peacefully at his home May 21, 2018 with his wife, youngest brother and youngest son by his side.

Buddy was born in Giles County, Va. March 25, 1940.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George Frank and Lattie Catherine Saddler; sister, Mary Catherine Sadler, and brother, Arthur Sadler.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Randy Sadler; sons and spouses, Jeffrey and Heather Sadler, Barry and Karen Sadler, Darrell and Missy Sadler, and daughter and spouse, Ronda and William Lambert; and his faithful companion and one of his greatest joys, his Boston bulldog, John Deere.

He is survived by his siblings and their spouses, Shirley and Earl Dillion, Jean and Harold Lucas, Roger and Violet Sadler, Rhetta and Dale Harmon, Allen and Mary Sadler, Randy and Janet Sadler, Emory “Tottie” and Vivian Sadler, and Juanita “Sissy” Sadler; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He retired as a long time employee of Radford Army Ammunitions Plant and Radford Foundry.

He was an avid fisherman and mushroom hunter. He enjoyed fishing with his grandson and brothers every chance there was until his health kept him homebound.

Buddy was a witty, gentle and kind-hearted man, who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services are Friday, May 25, from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation is noon until 2 p.m., with funeral immediately following, officiated by the Rev. Stanley Smith officiating.

The Sadler family is in care of Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

