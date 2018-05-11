Flower walk slated for Mother’s Day

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Flowers are a popular expression of love on Mother’s Day, but there’s more than one way to give flowers.

Claytor Lake State Park is hosting a Mother’s Day Flower Walk Sunday (Mother’s Day) so children can give mom the gift of exercise and seeing wildflowers growing in their natural habitat.

Mary Rhoades of the New River Chapter of the Native Plant Society will provide information on flowers blooming along the park’s trails as she leads the walk. Among flowers expected to be blooming Sunday is the pink lady slipper.

The walk begins at 2 p.m. at the beach overflow parking lot.

Written by: Editor on May 11, 2018.

Comments

comments