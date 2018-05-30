Five Lady Cougars named All-District

The Pulaski County Lady Cougar softball team didn’t finish with the record they wanted this season, but several players were recognized by the coaches of the River Ridge District for their hard work and effort.

The first team found one Lady Cougar on the list. Senior Haley Jones was selected as an outfielder for the first unit.

She is joined by Liz Warren and Reagan Owens of Salem, Gabbi Parulis, Taylor Loving, Haley Ingle, Keiley Shell and Abby Weaver of Cave Spring, Courtney Wright and Kyndall Stanley of Christiansburg and Katie Currin, MaKayla Dowdy and Robin Mann of Blacksburg.

Two Lady Cougars were selected to the second team. Junior Laikin Smith was selected as an outfielder and junior Josie Brewer was selected as a pitcher.

They are joined by Brooke Anderson and Alaina Lafon of Blacksburg, Sierra Cox and Mikayla Ray of Cave Spring, Harley Dove and Madison Thompson of Christiansburg, Sydney Walker, Lindsey Powell and Julia Nelson of Hidden Valley, McKenzie Wright of Patrick Henry and Maggie King and Kendra Bolen of Salem.

Two Lady Cougars were also named to the Honorable Mention squad. Junior Cheyenne Reed was selected as third base and sophomore MaKenzie Reno was selected as a utility player.

They are joined by Jordan Reed, Bailey Parker and Nina Cummings of Hidden Valley, Lauren Moran and Alyssa Akers of Salem, Zatyra Dukes of Patrick Henry, Emma O’Dell of Christiansburg and Emma Fields and Hannah Peters of Cave Spring.

The Lady Cougars will expect to pose a serious threat next season when they return nine varsity players who all saw extended playing time throughout the season. Five rising juniors will join from the junior varsity squad along with four rising sophomores. Seven eighth graders played up to fill the ranks of the JV squad this season.

Written by: Editor on May 30, 2018.

