Express Lane opens

Vanessa Repass/SWT

Pulaski Motor Mile Express Lane celebrated the grand opening of its East Main Street location in Pulaski, joining more than 1,200 Express Lane facilities nationwide. The Pulaski facility is the first stand-alone facility. Pietro Gorlier, left, head of the international franchise Parts and Service (Mopar) FCA, was special guest for the opening. With Gorlier is Mopar NHRA Dodge Charger Funny Car driver Matt Hagan, center, and Pulaski Express Lane owner David Hagan.

Written by: Editor on May 7, 2018.

