East: Balanced budget not always good

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

With a June 30 approval deadline looming, Vice Mayor Greg East is calling for additional cuts in Pulaski’s proposed $19.55 million 2018-19 Fiscal Year Budget before he’ll put his support behind it.

“In my mind, a balanced budget isn’t always a good thing because we’ve managed to spend more,” East said during a budget work session held Tuesday night. “We made a commitment not to go back to the well and we’re back to the same thing.”

He explained he is “still struggling” with the proposed budget because council took money out of reserves in the current fiscal year budget with the promise of reducing expenditures in 2018-19. He says he stated “very clearly” at that time that he expected cuts in the budget this go around, but “here we are one year later with a potential $140,000-plus increase and we’ve done nothing on saving on the “business side.”

