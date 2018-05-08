Dublin seeking entries for July 4 parade

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Even though it’s just now starting to feel like spring, Dublin Town Council is already focusing on Independence Day.

This year is Dublin’s turn to host the annual July 4th Parade, which alternates between Pulaski and Dublin each year.

As such, parade organizers are issuing an invitation for interested participants to sign up early by calling Deanna Marshall at 674-4778.

The 11 a.m. parade starts at Dublin Middle School and proceeds along Giles Avenue to Dublin Church of God on East Main Street. It follows a 9 a.m. Flag Ceremony at town hall, which marks the kickoff of Independence Day celebrations throughout Pulaski County.

The Flag Ceremony includes various patriotic events, including a POW/MIA Missing Man ceremony and a 50-gun salute, which is only allowed on Independence Day, according to town councilman and retired Col. Dallas Cox. He said the salute honors each state in the nation.

