Dublin recognizes staff in unique way

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

After being hired as Dublin’s town manager, Tye Kirkner added a new feature to the monthly town council agenda, which he calls “things well done by staff and departments.”

While he contends all of the town staff are excellent employees deserving of praise, he has developed a unique way to recognize those who do something deserving of special recognition. He calls it the “You’re on a roll” reward.

He explained that the bagged reward includes Tootsie Rolls and a $10 gift card.

At Dublin Town Council’s recent meeting, Kirkner recognized Kim Dalton, Deanna Marshall and Sherri Bralley for being “on a roll.”

Dalton was recognized for always making it to work on snow days, Marshall was recognized for her work on a safety equipment grant and Bralley was recognized for “working tirelessly” on a grant to cover new computers for the town. Despite her efforts, he said, Dublin wasn’t chosen to receive the computer grant.

Written by: Editor on May 8, 2018.

