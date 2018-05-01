Dublin church begins rebuilding process

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

For over 125 years a small church stood in the Baskerville area of Dublin, serving as a beacon of light in what some considered an “undesirable” part of the town.

Many thought that light had been extinguished when, after the building began to show serious signs of wear and tear, the members finally made the decision to demolish the structure. Now, it seems that the same light will shine even brighter.

“It was time,” Reverend Wallis Brown of the First Baptist West Dublin Church said. “We fought it for years, but it finally came time to make the decision. The building was sagging in several areas. The foundation on the right side was leaning badly, and inspectors and contractors told us it would cost more to repair that it would to build new. It was a tough decision for us all.”

But the decision was made, and Reverend Wallis and his flock put their trust in God to keep them going until a new building could be constructed.

May 1, 2018

