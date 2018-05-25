Draper woman killed in car crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Draper woman died early Tuesday when she was ejected from a vehicle that crashed in Pulaski County.

Julie Tygart was a passenger in a 2000 Jeep Cherokee that ran off the right side of Wysor Road and impacted a tree, according to Capt. Daniel Johnson of Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were delayed releasing the information due to difficulty contacting Tygart’s next of kin.

The driver of the Jeep, Samantha Collier of Draper, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Johnson said. The 5:15 a.m. wreck occurred near the Graham Road intersection.

Sgt. B.R. Owens is continuing to investigate the wreck, with assistance from a crash reconstruction team.

Johnson expressed gratitude to REMSI, Draper Volunteer Fire Department, Pulaski Fire Department, DCT Towing of Pulaski and VDOT for assistance at the scene.

