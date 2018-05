Donation benefits AOA meals program

New River Valley Agency on Aging received a $2,500 donation through Walmart’s Community Grants program to be used toward the nonprofit agency’s home delivered meals program. AOA is a governmental cooperative serving Giles, Montgomery, Floyd and Pulaski counties and Radford city. To learn more about AOA services, visit www.nrvaoa.org.

