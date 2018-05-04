DIY set among bargains at monthly book sale

Staff Report

Pulaski County Friends of the Library (FOL) is continuing spring specials during it’s May “Spring Cleaning” book sale. The two-day sale runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the nonprofit group’s bookstore across from Pulaski Library.

This month, a set of 18 Reader’s Digest “Fix It Yourself” books is available for $15. The paperback book collection also has been updated, with three books available at the price of two. VCR movies, many in their original packaging, are three for $1, but this is the last month they will be available.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 4, 2018.

Comments

comments