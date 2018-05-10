Dennis Dewayne McPeak

Nov. 2, 1957-May 7, 2018

Dennis Dewayne McPeak, 60, of Dublin, Va., passed away Monday, May 7, 2018.

He was a concrete truck driver and he loved to ride motorcycles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Eugene McPeak and Jean Claire Morris McPeak, and sister, Barbara McPeak.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Debbie Turpin McPeak; daughters and sons-in-law, Beth and Matt Wells, Tonya and Darren Quesenberry, and Stacie McPeak and her fiancé Michael Adkins; grandson, Kix Brusseau; sisters and brothers-in-law, Debbie and Steve Lyons, and Pamela and Bobby Buckner; brother, Steven McPeak; special friend, Johnny Long; mother-in-law, Elsie Akers; brothers-in-law, Darren Turpin and David Akers; sister-in-law and her husband, Donna and Arless Edwards; and many other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Matt Skewes and his office staff, Dr. Deeta Ray and her office staff, Valorie Dunford, Robin Stassin, and the wound clinic.

The family is receiving friends from noon until 2 p.m. Friday, May 11, at Newbern Church of God. Funeral services begin at 2 p.m., with Pastor J.C. McPeak and Pastor Clayton Quesenberry officiating. Interment follows in Newbern Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to American Heart Association.

The McPeak family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

