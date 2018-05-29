Deceased toddler’s mom seeks bond

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski woman indicted in the alleged methadone overdose death of her toddler son is slated to appear in court next week seeking bond.

A June 4 bond hearing for Amber Renee Lucas is set for 1 p.m. in Pulaski County Circuit Court, according to court records. A public defender was appointed to represent her.

Lucas, 28, is charged with felony murder and felony child abuse and neglect in the death of her 3-year-old son.

Pulaski police officers responded to Lucas’ Meadowview apartment around 4 a.m. Feb. 25 for a child in cardiac arrest. Authorities are not discussing details of the case.

