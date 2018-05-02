Day of Prayer urges unity in America

Everyone is invited to attend an event on East Main Street in Pulaski Wednesday morning, to pray for American unity during National Day of Prayer.

“Pray for America – Unity,” is the theme of this year’s Day of Prayer. The theme, based on Ephesians 4:3, challenges believers to mobilize unified public prayer for America Wednesday.

The gathering will take place at 11 a.m., outside Emmanuel Bookstore, 653 W. Main St., Pulaski. Refreshments will be available following the event.

Congress and President Harry S. Truman created National Day of Prayer in 1952 with the passage and signing of a joint resolution. Every president since then has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation.

In 1988, Congress and President Ronald Reagan amended the law to officially designate the first Thursday in May as National Day of Prayer.

