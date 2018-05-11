CU finishes 3rd at MEC Championships

Former Cougar wins 800, 1500-meter races

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Concord University men’s track and field team recorded a third-place team finish at the Mountain East Conference Championships Tuesday afternoon on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan.

CU finished the meet with 138 points and had two more individual champions in three events to conclude the competition.

Junior Damon Akers won both the 800-meter and 1,500-meter runs. Akers edged out Charleston’s Tre Brooks in the 800-meter as he clocked a time of 1:56.18. Meanwhile, the Pulaski, Virginia native held off Wheeling Jesuit’s Devin Rich to claim victory in the 1,500-meters, running 4:02.52. Akers becomes the second CU athlete to win multiple events at the MEC Championships in the last three seasons.

In the 5,000-meter run, junior Jason Weitzel ran to a win in a time of 15:23.29. His teammate, senior Justin Snyder, pulled in right behind him in a time of 15:23.68 to finish second in the 5,000-meters.

Both of Concord’s relays, 4×100-meter and 4×400-meter, were all-conference honorees. Freshman Isaiah Bowman, senior Wes Flemming, freshman Kelshawn Grant and senior Jamal Petty broke the school record in the 4×100-meter relay as they finished third in a time of 41.99 seconds. The quartet earned All-MEC Honorable Mention.

Meanwhile, the group of freshman Trevor Armes, Flemming, junior David Meck and senior Matt Plumley were third with a showing of 3:21.20.

Both Meck and Plumley were All-MEC Honorable Mention in individual events. Meck stopped the clock at 1:57.27 in the 800-meter run while Plumley recorded a personal-best time of 55.07 seconds in the 400-meter hurdles to finish third.

Grant registered a pair of top-five finishes in the sprint events. The Beckley, West Virginia native came through in 10.95 seconds in the 100-meter dash finish fourth while he was fifth in the 200-meter dash, stopping the clock at 22.23 seconds.

Flemming joined Grant as a points scorer in the 100-meters as he ran 11.21 seconds to place seventh. Armes just missed the podium in the 400-meter dash, finishing fourth with a time of 49.40 seconds.

In his final conference meet, senior Tyler Kosut added four more points for CU as he placed seventh in both the 1,5000-meters (4:10.09) and 5,000-meters (16:11.89).

The Mountain Lions had 10 athletes collect 19 all-conference honor over the three-day event.

