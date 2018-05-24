Crooked Road’s Mountains of Music Homecoming puts Draper Feastival on the table

The Draper Mercantile, at the heart of the revitalized Draper community, is preparing to host Imagine. Gather. Create. one of the three Feastival culinary based events during The Crooked Road’s Fourth Annual Mountains of Music Homecoming, June 8-16.

The Feastivals pair master chefs with master musicians in historic communities with compelling stories to share. TheFeastival set for Saturday, June 16, at 6 p.m. will introduce guests to the lovely village of Draper, set alongside the New River and the New River Trail. The evening’s activities will take place at the Draper Mercantile, a restored 19th-century general store building affectionately known as “the Merc” by locals.

The Feastival theme of “Imagine. Gather. Create.” is an apt description for the role of Draper Mercantile in the revitalization of the Draper community. One local leader calls the Mercantile “a conduit for encouragement.” The store complex encompasses a farm-to-table café with a stage for live music, numerous quaint shops with unusual merchandise, overnight lodging, outlets for hiking and biking gear and much more—all in a beautiful rural Southwest Virginia setting.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 24, 2018.

Comments

comments