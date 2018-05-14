County men graduate State Police academy

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RICHMOND — Three Pulaski County men were among 52 new troopers graduating from State Police Training Academy Friday.

Local graduates are Steven Tyler Golden of Dublin, Robert Eugene Reynolds of Draper and Christopher T. Viars of Max Meadows. They report to their assigned posts Monday to begin their final phase of training: six weeks with a field-training officer to learn their new patrol areas.

Golden was assigned to Warren County; Reynolds, to Brunswick County, and Viars, to Botetourt County.

To graduate from the academy, troopers received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction across more than 100 subjects. Instruction included defensive tactics, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, survival Spanish, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival, cultural diversity and crisis management.

The 29 weeks of training began Oct. 25.

These graduates are part of the 127th basic session. Among the students were several prospective troopers from outside Virginia, including Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Written by: Editor on May 14, 2018.

Comments

comments