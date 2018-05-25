Commencement speakers announced for PC graduation

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Monday the names of the two student speakers for the 2018 Pulaski County High School graduation were announced at the Senior Awards Assembly.

To be eligible for this honor, students must first attain a grade-point average (GPA) of 4.0 or higher or be a Most Valuable Cougar nominee. The Class of 2018 had a remarkable 50 students eligible to apply to speak.

From that pool of students, those interested in one of the two spots had to complete an application which included their explanation as to why they would like to speak at commencement. The applications were then evaluated and ranked by a committee of all students who were eligible to speak and specified faculty representatives.

After the evaluations were complete, two names were selected to speak Friday night.

The first of this year’s commencement speakers is Miss Trystin Ariana Davis. Trystin is the granddaughter of David and Phyllis Davis and daughter of Randy Davis and Nichole Leeson. She will attend Virginia Tech in the fall to study biological sciences.

The second commencement speaker for the Class of 2018 is Miss Jeanette Nichole Reed. Jeanette is the daughter of Charles and Julia Reed. She will attend Virginia Tech in the fall to study pre-veterinary medicine and Spanish with hopes of fulfilling her lifelong dream of becoming a veterinarian.

Graduation for Pulaski County High School is set to begin at 8 p.m. Friday at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium.

Written by: Editor on May 25, 2018.

Comments

comments