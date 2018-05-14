Circuit Court clerks achieve ‘master’ certification

Pulaski County Circuit Court Clerk Maetta Crew and her deputy clerks recently achieved master certifications by completing a “rigorous” Career Development Program through Virginia Court Clerk’s Association (VCCA) and the State Compensation Board.

Crew, who is now certified as a Master Circuit Court Clerk, says her staff has “worked diligently to acquire the knowledge and experience needed to provide excellent customer service to all” county citizens.

In order to achieve certification as a “Master Circuit Court Deputy Clerk,” the deputy clerks had to be employed in the circuit court clerk’s office for at least three years. They also had to achieve a minimum of 60 contact hours of accredited instruction by approved education providers in the duties and responsibilities of a deputy clerk; submit a transcript of their coursework for VCCA to approve, and receive Crew’s recommendation for certification.

To maintain their master certifications, the deputy clerks must receive additional training and re-certify annually.

Deputy clerks certified as master deputy clerks are Trisha Albert, Angela Campbell, Alice East, Terri Hager, Julie Gray, Sandy Dowdy and Linda Alley.

The newest member of the staff, Deputy Clerk Sean Hogston, will complete his required training for master certification this year.

For Crew to receive her Master Circuit Court Clerk certification, she had to first successfully complete Certified Court Manager curriculum through Institute for Court Management at National Center for State Courts, and submit a transcript of her coursework for approval by VCCA.

To receive Certified Court Manager credentials, Crew had to complete six required courses taught by National Center of State Courts. That amounted to a total of 96 hours of instruction, in addition to eight contact hours of employment law instruction.

Crew is required to follow all VCCA guidelines of have two consecutive “clean” audits from the Auditor of Public Accounts or a local CPA firm. The audits must state that there were no internal control matters that “could be reasonably expected to lead to the loss of assets or otherwise compromise fiscal accountability.”

